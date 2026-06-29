Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 639,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,644 shares of the company's stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 146,196 shares of the company's stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $1,333,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

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Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,522 shares of company stock worth $2,958,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.14 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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