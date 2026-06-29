Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,921 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,158 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,921 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,763,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $475,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $215.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARW

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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