Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 263,292 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,169 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 263,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of lululemon athletica worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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lululemon athletica Trading Up 4.9%

LULU stock opened at $117.57 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $252.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.52.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $152.88.

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lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders elected three management-backed directors, including former Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Unilever executive Esi Eggleston Bracey, and finance veteran Teri List, helping finalize a truce with founder Chip Wilson and giving incoming leadership more room to focus on a turnaround. Reuters article

Shareholders elected three management-backed directors, including former Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Unilever executive Esi Eggleston Bracey, and finance veteran Teri List, helping finalize a truce with founder Chip Wilson and giving incoming leadership more room to focus on a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: The board settlement appears to resolve a distracting proxy dispute, which could improve governance visibility and allow management to concentrate on reviving growth and sentiment around the brand. Proactive Investors article

The board settlement appears to resolve a distracting proxy dispute, which could improve governance visibility and allow management to concentrate on reviving growth and sentiment around the brand. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted broader concerns that Lululemon has been a weak performer relative to past expectations, with investors still focused on whether the company can restore stronger revenue growth and rebuild confidence. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles highlighted broader concerns that Lululemon has been a weak performer relative to past expectations, with investors still focused on whether the company can restore stronger revenue growth and rebuild confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Michael Burry and other market observers added attention to LULU, but these items were mostly opinion-driven and did not change the core near-term business outlook. Business Insider article

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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