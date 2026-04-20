Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,505 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,627 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,969 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,849 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.52.

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About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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