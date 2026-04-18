Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,536 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Simon Property Group worth $114,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after purchasing an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,084,730,000 after purchasing an additional 312,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after buying an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after buying an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,344,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,002,940,000 after buying an additional 82,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE SPG opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.84 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average is $187.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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