Assetmark Inc. Acquires 15,939 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,228 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2,351.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735,669 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $126,323,000 after buying an additional 1,664,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Williams Companies stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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