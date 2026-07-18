Assetmark Inc. Acquires 66,807 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 66,807 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,751,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $302.59 and its 200-day moving average is $243.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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