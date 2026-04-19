Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,135,411,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $853,372,000 after buying an additional 108,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 169.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.10 and a fifty-two week high of $392.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $367.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. FedEx's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $412.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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