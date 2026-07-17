Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $188,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.7%

TSM opened at $408.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $452.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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