Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $28,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after buying an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,751,134,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,403,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,668 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

WELL stock opened at $243.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.96 and a twelve month high of $246.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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