Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,070 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $29,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE KO opened at $81.50 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $350.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Quiver Quant article on Coca-Cola options activity and cyberattack

Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Benzinga article on Coca-Cola stock movement

Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading. Negative Sentiment: The fairlife cyberattack is the key negative catalyst, since it hit a growth brand and temporarily suspended U.S. production, raising fears of lost revenue and added recovery costs. Reuters article on fairlife production halt

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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