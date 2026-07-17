Assetmark Inc. Buys 53,725 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,159 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $90,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of V opened at $364.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $365.14.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced the Visa Stablecoin Platform , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Article Title

Visa announced the , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Article Title

Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an AI Financial Assistant for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Article Title

Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Visa’s strong chart setup, including a recent golden cross, and a Zacks piece highlighted that the stock has been outperforming the broader market. These items may support momentum, but they are not fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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