Assetmark Inc. Buys 6,164 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.56.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here