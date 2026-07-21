Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,578 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,387 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.0%

CRL opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average is $186.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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