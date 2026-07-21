Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,851 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.90 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.41.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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