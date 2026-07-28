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Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Campbell's Company $CPB

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Campbell's logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. cut its Campbell’s stake by 82.9% in the first quarter, selling 47,652 shares and retaining 9,817 shares valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors collectively own 52.35% of CPB.
  • Campbell’s reported quarterly EPS of $0.50, exceeding estimates of $0.48, while revenue fell 4.4% year over year to $2.37 billion. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.15–$2.25.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39, equivalent to an annualized 7.0% yield. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with an average “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,652 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Campbell's were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell's during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell's Trading Up 2.4%

CPB opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Campbell's Company has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Campbell's from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Campbell's from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CPB

About Campbell's

(Free Report)

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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