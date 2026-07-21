Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,188 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.8%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $170.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In related news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,600. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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