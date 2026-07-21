Assetmark Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Element Squared LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,851,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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