Assetmark Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 4.61%.Lamb Weston's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamb Weston this week:

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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