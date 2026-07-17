Assetmark Inc. Has $123.30 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,078 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $123,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $346.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RCL opened at $294.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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