Assetmark Inc. Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $10,763,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $642.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2%

DE opened at $597.56 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $582.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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