Assetmark Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 1,990.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Article Title

Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Article Title

Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Article Title

With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Article Title

At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna also reportedly lowered its target, suggesting some analysts think the stock’s recent run has outpaced near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Up 0.7%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,610.33 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,753.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,084.78. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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