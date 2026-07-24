Assetmark Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,422 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 91,517 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital increased their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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