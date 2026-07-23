Assetmark Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 190.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,320 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock worth $339,592,000 after purchasing an additional 299,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,839 shares of the company's stock worth $70,027,000 after buying an additional 942,497 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company's stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 248,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $27.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.8716 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 402.0%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

Further Reading

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