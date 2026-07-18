Assetmark Inc. Has $53.66 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,665 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $53,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.48 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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