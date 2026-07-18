Assetmark Inc. Has $55.59 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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