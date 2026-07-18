Assetmark Inc. Has $55.89 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 84,539 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $55,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $158.14 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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