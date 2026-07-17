Assetmark Inc. Has $82.05 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $82,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $91,026,000 after acquiring an additional 276,157 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $90,522,000 after purchasing an additional 259,113 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 523,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $83,315,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE:NRG opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

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