Assetmark Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,189 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 2,464,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Barclays began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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