Assetmark Inc. Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP - Free Report) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 350,337 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of Korea Electric Power worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 22,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

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Korea Electric Power Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 8.95%.The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Korea Electric Power from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEP

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company's activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

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