Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 791.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,693 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $318.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here