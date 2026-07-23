Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in General Motors Company $GM

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,268 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 87,530 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PeakShares LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.2% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,487 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand.

GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum.

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings.

Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings. Neutral Sentiment: GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Article: At GM, Trump's Second Term Means Big Trucks—and a Push Into the Defense Industry

GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Neutral Sentiment: The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise.

The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise. Negative Sentiment: GM Korea labor unions are continuing partial strikes, adding a potential operational headwind. Article: GM Korea’s unionised workers continue partial strikes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 3.4%

GM stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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