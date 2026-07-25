Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,270. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $568.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $200.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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