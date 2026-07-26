Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.67.

View Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.3%

KRYS opened at $335.19 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.50 and a twelve month high of $382.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Krystal Biotech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Krystal Biotech wasn't on the list.

While Krystal Biotech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here