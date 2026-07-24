Assetmark Inc. Purchases 112,717 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 58,402.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,910 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,717 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Hecla Mining Company has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 17.41%.The firm had revenue of $411.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.12.

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About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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