Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Assetmark Inc. Purchases 11,305 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Morgan Stanley logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the first quarter, buying 11,305 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 171,725 shares worth about $28.26 million.
  • Morgan Stanley posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.46 and revenue of $21.35 billion, both beating analyst expectations and showing significant year-over-year growth.
  • Shareholders are getting more capital returns: the board approved a $20 billion buyback program, and the company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.15 per share from $1.00.
  • Interested in Morgan Stanley? Here are five stocks we like better.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,725 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 679.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 965,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $171,866,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,313,622.25. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.4%

MS opened at $215.27 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $136.17 and a 12 month high of $232.25. The company has a market cap of $339.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $188.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Key Morgan Stanley News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Morgan Stanley Right Now?

Before you consider Morgan Stanley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morgan Stanley wasn't on the list.

While Morgan Stanley currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines