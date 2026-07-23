Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) by 4,535.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,653 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 265,793 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $105,916,000 after buying an additional 1,910,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,664 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 736,233 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,156 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,479 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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