Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $250.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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