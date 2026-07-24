Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,707 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -524.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.94. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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