Assetmark Inc. Sells 21,023 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.80.

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AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $190.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.10 and a 12-month high of $203.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.12). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $777.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities's payout ratio is 103.19%.

AvalonBay Communities News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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