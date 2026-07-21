Assetmark Inc. Sells 24,825 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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