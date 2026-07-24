Assetmark Inc. Sells 35,135 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $66.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SS&C posted Q2 EPS of $1.76 , beating expectations of $1.68, while revenue of $1.70 billion also topped estimates. The company said revenue rose 10.3% year over year, showing solid operating momentum. Article Title

SS&C posted , beating expectations of $1.68, while revenue of also topped estimates. The company said revenue rose year over year, showing solid operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance : Q3 EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 came in above consensus, and full-year FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.93-$7.25 also exceeded analyst expectations, suggesting management is confident in continued growth. Article Title

The company : Q3 EPS guidance of came in above consensus, and full-year FY2026 EPS guidance of also exceeded analyst expectations, suggesting management is confident in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary around a record quarter and continued demand for its technology and automation offerings, including news that Marsh is scaling agentic automation with SS&C’s WorkHQ , may have reinforced the growth narrative. Article Title

Company commentary around a and continued demand for its technology and automation offerings, including news that , may have reinforced the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several recap and earnings-call articles mainly restate the same beats and guidance, likely adding to investor focus but not providing much new information beyond the headline results. Article Title

Several recap and earnings-call articles mainly restate the same beats and guidance, likely adding to investor focus but not providing much new information beyond the headline results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage turned cautious, including a lower JPMorgan price target and a pessimistic forecast from Jefferies, which may be limiting upside after the earnings rally. Article Title

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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