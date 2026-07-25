Assetmark Inc. Sells 45,083 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 45,083 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,044,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,139,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,242 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Teck Resources

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TECK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Veritas cut shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Teck Resources's payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

Further Reading

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