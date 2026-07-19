Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,824 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227 shares of the company's stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $567.44 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $554.49 and its 200 day moving average is $599.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.02 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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