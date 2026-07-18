Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,916 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $43,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after buying an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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