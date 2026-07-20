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Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. reduced its NextEra Energy stake by 10.7% in the first quarter, selling 23,230 shares and leaving it with 194,081 shares valued at about $18.0 million.
  • NextEra Energy reported better-than-expected EPS of $1.09 for the quarter, though revenue came in below analyst estimates at $6.70 billion. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to 3.92–4.02 EPS.
  • The stock continues to draw broad institutional and analyst attention, with 78.72% owned by institutions and Wall Street maintaining a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a price target near $99.64.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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