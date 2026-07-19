Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,752 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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