Associated Banc Corp Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,760 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $326.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.39.

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Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $288.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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