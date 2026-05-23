Associated Banc Corp Has $30.58 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,694 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after buying an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company's stock worth $4,907,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,868 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,192,301 shares of the company's stock worth $324,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,080.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company's stock worth $154,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,765,388 shares of the company's stock worth $297,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,482 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Mondelez International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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