Associated Banc Corp Has $40.11 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Capital One Financial by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 186,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 958.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 36,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $201.42. 2,380,007 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,346. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $191.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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